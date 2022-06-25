Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.39% of Veritex worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $2,793,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veritex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,806,000 after acquiring an additional 98,328 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 381,440 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veritex by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,932,000 after acquiring an additional 422,495 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.49. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.38 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

