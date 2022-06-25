Veriti Management LLC Has $465,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after acquiring an additional 777,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after acquiring an additional 649,300 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

