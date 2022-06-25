Veriti Management LLC Has $481,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $316,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $222,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

