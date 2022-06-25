Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $86.97

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.97 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 80.50 ($0.99). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 4,511 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £23.19 million and a PE ratio of 134.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.06.

Get Vianet Group alerts:

About Vianet Group (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.