Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $86.97

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.97 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 80.50 ($0.99). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 4,511 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £23.19 million and a PE ratio of 134.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.06.
About Vianet Group (LON:VNET)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.