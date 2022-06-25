VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Share Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.61

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and traded as low as $64.55. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 35,333 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,208,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,332,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,607,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,327,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,208,000 after buying an additional 59,367 shares during the period.

