VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Share Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.61

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and traded as low as $64.55. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 35,333 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.
