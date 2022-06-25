Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 106,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 110,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

V stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.18.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

