Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Increased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.5% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $205.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.18. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

