Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.22.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after buying an additional 3,021,715 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,887,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,153,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,417,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

