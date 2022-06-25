WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) & Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Financial Comparison

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Sprinklr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WalkMe and Sprinklr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $193.30 million 4.53 -$95.81 million ($1.76) -6.02 Sprinklr $492.39 million 6.03 -$111.47 million ($0.55) -21.04

WalkMe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprinklr. Sprinklr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WalkMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WalkMe and Sprinklr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 1 8 0 2.89 Sprinklr 0 4 6 0 2.60

WalkMe currently has a consensus price target of $18.78, indicating a potential upside of 77.15%. Sprinklr has a consensus price target of $17.07, indicating a potential upside of 47.49%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Sprinklr.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -45.72% -33.65% -21.35% Sprinklr -23.69% -21.64% -12.77%

Summary

Sprinklr beats WalkMe on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Modern Research that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Modern Care that enables brands to listen to, route, resolve and analyze customer service issues across modern and traditional channels; Modern Marketing and Advertising enables global brands to plan, create, publish, optimize, and analyze their organic/owned marketing content and paid advertising campaigns across modern channels; and Social Engagement and Sales allows customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

