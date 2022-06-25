Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,817,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,291.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,590.04.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

