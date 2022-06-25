Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

