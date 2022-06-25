Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 844 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

