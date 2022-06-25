Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 107,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

