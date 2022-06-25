Webster Bank N. A. Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average of $154.32.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

