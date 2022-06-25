Webster Bank N. A. Has $4.90 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

