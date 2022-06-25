WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,232 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

