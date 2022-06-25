Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 351 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $2,115,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Comcast by 32.7% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 49,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.