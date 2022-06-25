Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 3,883 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 160,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE AXTA opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

