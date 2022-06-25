Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 619 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atkore by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Atkore by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Atkore by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 49,922 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATKR opened at $83.09 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $103.07.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

