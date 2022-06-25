Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 73 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Visa by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 61,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.18. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

