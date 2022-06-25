Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,773 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,856,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 258,382 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 572.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 102,084 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $146.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.46 and its 200-day moving average is $132.18. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 62.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 3.19%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

