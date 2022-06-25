Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 141 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average of $154.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

