Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 525 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.22% of Installed Building Products worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,670.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

