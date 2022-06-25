Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,099 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.62% of OceanFirst Financial worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 66,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 815,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 753,686 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 54,941 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCFC opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.84. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

