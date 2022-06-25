Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $891.35.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $737.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $779.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $898.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

