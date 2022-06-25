Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $172.79 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.