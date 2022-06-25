Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.87 Million Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.42% of First of Long Island worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $416.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

