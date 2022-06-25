Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,987 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.71% of Old Second Bancorp worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $64,709.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

