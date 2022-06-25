Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $441,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $107.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

