Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.30% of Belden worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,932,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,064,000 after buying an additional 266,033 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 45.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,240,000 after buying an additional 257,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after buying an additional 152,134 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

