Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,563 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of ChampionX worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX opened at $19.48 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.87.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHX. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.