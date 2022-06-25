Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,356 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of BancFirst worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,605,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $583,428.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $4,413,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,136,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,810,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,317. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $94.98 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

