Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 1,678 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Celanese by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

Shares of CE stock opened at $127.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.16 and its 200 day moving average is $150.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $118.13 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

