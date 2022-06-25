Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 2,523 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in WestRock by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 109,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in WestRock by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK opened at $40.64 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

