Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 329 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $147.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

Landstar System Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.