Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 9,581 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Berry Global Group worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

