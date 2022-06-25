Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,498,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA opened at $330.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $321.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

