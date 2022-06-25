Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,876,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,878,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,974,112.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,900.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,336 shares of company stock worth $1,633,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.