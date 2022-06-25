Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 10,003 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 2.20% of Mesa Air Group worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,794,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.13 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

