Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,600 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

