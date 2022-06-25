Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,030 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of WSFS Financial worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 87.4% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

