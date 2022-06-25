Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 337 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,137,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,173,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,882,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $416.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.52 and its 200 day moving average is $432.91. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.50.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

