Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 36,041 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,041 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.40% of Modine Manufacturing worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $577.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.38. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

