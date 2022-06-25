Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 41,524 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,524 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on STLD shares. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

