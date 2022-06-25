Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,981 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of EPR Properties worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

