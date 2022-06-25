Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 507 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

JKHY opened at $182.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

