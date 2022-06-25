Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 679 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,192,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after buying an additional 103,916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,756.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 99,662 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $6,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

