Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,305 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 755 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,872.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

