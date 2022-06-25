Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,731 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,692,000 after purchasing an additional 265,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,101,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,158,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.