Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,927 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.26% of Southern First Bancshares worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $7,630,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,799.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFST stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.94. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

